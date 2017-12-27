SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person’s body was found Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park but no foul play is suspected at this time, a police spokeswoman said.
The body was spotted by a passerby who reported at 7:23 a.m. in Fuchsia Dell near the Conservatory of Flowers, police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Linnane said.
Members of the medical examiner’s office were at the scene late Wednesday morning to investigate the death, which is not considered suspicious.
No other information about the case was immediately available from police.
