ANAHEIM (CNN) — A power outage hit parts of Disneyland on Wednesday, leaving some tourists stranded on rides, according to park spokesperson Suzi Brown.

The outage came during a busy holiday season at the Anaheim, California, attraction.

A transformer issue cut power to all of Mickey’s Toontown and parts of Fantasyland, Brown said. About a dozen attractions are affected by the outage and guests are being escorted off the rides, the Brown said.

Geoff Fienberg, who was on the “It’s a Small World” ride when the outage happened, told CNN it wasn’t much of an ordeal after the ride stopped.

“About 60%-70% of the way through the ride the power just went off,” he said. The guests sat “25 minutes in the dark” and were eventually escorted off.

He said everyone was “pretty calm” and there was no “danger” or “commotion.” The attraction is a boat ride in the Fantasyland area.

“It was just dark, music was still playing, so that will be in most of our heads probably for the following year.”

