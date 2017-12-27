SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot during a robbery in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday evening, police said Tuesday.
The robbery occurred around 5:20 p.m. when four male suspects armed with guns entered a building in the 2300 block of Mission St.
Police did not release details of what occurred inside, but it appears the suspects confronted three men, ages 77, 60 and 63, and shot the eldest before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police on Tuesday did not report any arrests or release any descriptions of the suspects.
