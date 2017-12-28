Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Beating, Berkeley, Crime, Gas Station

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Police were searching for a robbery suspect who beat up a gas station clerk in Berkeley last week, but left without the loot.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The suspect entered a Chevron station on San Pablo Avenue on December 21 at 7:55 p.m., according to the date stamp. He quickly hops over the counter and starts attacking the worker.

The attacker tried to open the cash register but when it wouldn’t budge, he ended up leaving the store empty-handed.

The clerk suffered a bloody nose and lip.

