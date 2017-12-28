FRESNO (CBS SF) — Employees at Fresno’s El Parian Mexican Market will be talking about what happened inside the store Tuesday night for years to come.

It was night in which the owner, the butcher, the cashier and the cook traded in their normal duties and became a makeshift medical team to help deliver a baby.

Co-owner Issamar Sepulveda said it all began at around 7:30 p.m. when a regular customer walked into the store. The woman strolled over to the soda machine, filled a glass and a few seconds later bent over a table and screamed: “Oh my God, I’m having my baby.”

The drama was captured on a surveillance camera as Sepulveda and her employees leaped into action.

Their first instinct was to call 911, but they quickly realized they would be delivering the baby.

“I was just praying to God the baby was going to be okay,” Sepulveda admitted before taking control and barking out orders to her staff.

She sent the cashier to her house across the street from the store to get a nasal aspirator to use on the baby’s nose.

“Me and the butcher and I see the baby coming out,” Sepulveda said. “Then I tell the cook to grab some scissors and she is like — ‘From where?’ — and I’m like — ‘Just bring me some scissors!”

Sepulveda cut the baby’s umbilical cord and the butcher used his apron to catch the baby.

“I was nervous,” she said. “I was scared. I was hoping I was doing the right thing.”

Through it all, Sepulveda had a cell phone to her ear, asking the 911 operator what to do. Eventually, three ambulances and several firefighters arrived to help.

On the store’s Facebook page Thursday, Sepulveda posted that all was well.

“Just came back from the hospital a couple of hours ago,” she posted. “Baby’s name is Toby. Him and mom are doing good❗️He’s weigh 7lb 16oz.”