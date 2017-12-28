Filed Under:2018, blood moon, Blue Moon, January, Lunar Eclipse, New Year's Day, Supermoon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The first month of 2018 is certain to delight moon lovers.

The first supermoon of the year actually happens on New Year’s Day.

Scientists say the moon will at its closest point from earth and will have an eerie, fainter-than-normal glow.

NASA forecasts yet another supermoon on January 31 which will also feature a total lunar eclipse. The moon will pass into the Earth’s shadow, making it a Blood Moon.

The second full moon in the month is called a ‘Blue’ Moon.

So, lunar gazers will witness a ‘blue, blood supermoon,’ on January 31.

