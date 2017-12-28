SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) – A repeat DUI offender pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony drunk driving charges with three prior DUI convictions on the condition of no more than three years in jail, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.
Patrick Scott Shimanoff, a 33-year-old resident of San Carlos, had a suspended license and was already on probation for a series of three DUI convictions between April and July of this year when he crashed his vehicle into a parked car in the 800 block of Cordilleras Avenue and walked away from the scene on Oct. 4, according to the district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said witnesses described Shimanoff’s state as “zombie-like,” and sheriff’s deputies found him nearby, apparently intoxicated. A blood sample was taken at the hospital and his blood-alcohol content was found to be 0.31 percent.
Shimanoff returns to court on March 7 for sentencing. Meanwhile, he remains in custody on $200,000 bail.
Defense attorney Michael Davidson declined to comment on his client’s behalf when asked about the case.
