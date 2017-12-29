SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Safety and security are top of mind as New Year’s Eve preparations kick into high gear in San Francisco.

It’s the busiest night of the year in San Francisco and not just for New Year’s Eve revelers.

Officials are taking extra precautions after a thwarted terror plot on Pier 39 last week.

“While everyone else is having a good time in this city, some amazing people in our various city departments are going to be working overtime to make sure residents in our city and visitors in our city are safe,” said San Francisco Acting Mayor London Breed.

The city will activate its emergency operations center for the night of parties.

This year there is a heightened sense of worry about the possibility of a terrorist attack after Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, was arrested on federal charges last week for planning a Christmas attack on Pier 39.

“We want the public to know that there are no credible threats,” said San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott. “It’s important that they see officers out there. There will also be officers that you won’t see because we will have a plainclothes presence as well. No one in SFPD is getting time off on December 31st.”

Chief Scott says you can expect to see more officers on The Embarcadero for fireworks, Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39, the Palace of Fine Arts and Union Street.

In addition to that, the fire department will be cracking down on private fireworks in the city, which are illegal.

San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said, “If you want to see fireworks, go to the show along The Embarcadero and leave it to the professionals.”

The San Francisco Police Department is also offering text message alerts. To sign up text “NYESF17” to the number 888-777.

To help keep the roadways safe — by discouraging drunk driving — San Francisco Muni, AC Transit and Santa Clara County VTA are all offering free rides on Sunday night.