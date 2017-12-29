Filed Under:Crime, Nob Hill, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were searching for brazen thieves who targeted two older women Thursday night, stealing their purses, cell phones and cash.

San Francisco police investigators said the first incident took place at 7:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was approached from behind by a suspect who grabbed the woman’s purse and punched her. The woman fell to the ground and the suspect got away with her purse, wallet, cash and cellphone.

Police said the suspect ran down Geary Street then south on Polk Street.

The victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening but refused medical care.

The second robbery was reported at 10 p.m. at Washington and Leavenworth streets in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

Police said a woman was walking east on Washington Street when two suspects got out of a nearby vehicle.

The suspects approached the victim. One suspect grabbed the woman’s arms while the other suspect took her handbags.

Then the first suspect pushed the woman to the ground, got back into the vehicle and the vehicle went east on Washington Street.

The victim was not injured. Police said the suspects are at large.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch