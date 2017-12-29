SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were searching for brazen thieves who targeted two older women Thursday night, stealing their purses, cell phones and cash.

San Francisco police investigators said the first incident took place at 7:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was approached from behind by a suspect who grabbed the woman’s purse and punched her. The woman fell to the ground and the suspect got away with her purse, wallet, cash and cellphone.

Police said the suspect ran down Geary Street then south on Polk Street.

The victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening but refused medical care.

The second robbery was reported at 10 p.m. at Washington and Leavenworth streets in the city’s Nob Hill neighborhood.

Police said a woman was walking east on Washington Street when two suspects got out of a nearby vehicle.

The suspects approached the victim. One suspect grabbed the woman’s arms while the other suspect took her handbags.

Then the first suspect pushed the woman to the ground, got back into the vehicle and the vehicle went east on Washington Street.

The victim was not injured. Police said the suspects are at large.