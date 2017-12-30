POINT REYES (CBS SF) — A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark Saturday near the mouth of Drakes Estero, an estuary off the coast of Marin County.
As of 3:48 p.m., Point Reyes National Park Service officials were telling people that the water in the area is off limits until further notice.
A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark today near the mouth of Drakes Estero. Going into the water is CLOSED until further notice. Stay tuned to the park’s social media for updated information. pic.twitter.com/HC88I2dHWK
— Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) December 30, 2017
No other information was immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.