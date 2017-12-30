Filed Under:Drakes Estero, Marin, Point Reyes, Shark Bite

POINT REYES (CBS SF) — A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark Saturday near the mouth of Drakes Estero, an estuary off the coast of Marin County.

As of 3:48 p.m., Point Reyes National Park Service officials were telling people that the water in the area is off limits until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch