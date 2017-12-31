OAKLAND (KCBS Radio) — The Oakland Raiders are preparing to pursue television analyst and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, according to ESPN.
Gruden, who works as an analyst for the network, says he won’t make a decision until the regular season concludes on Sunday and the team makes a final decision on current head coach Jack Del Rio, who signed a contract extension last summer.
ESPN reports that the Raiders potential offer to Gruden could include an ownership stake in the team, which would complicate matters as that provision would have to be approved by NFL owners. Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before Al Davis traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he went on to win a Super Bowl.
Gruden has long been rumored as a coaching candidate for multiple teams since entering the broadcast booth as color commentator for Monday Night Football back in 2009. He declined to specifically comment about the Raiders.