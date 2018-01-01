Filed Under:child homicide, Crime, Homicide, Murder-suicide, Suicide, Suspicious Death, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities have found the body of a man and two children believed to be his daughters in a parked car in West Sacramento.

Police detectives are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the three were found in a vehicle parked along West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle, according to a West Sacramento police department statement.

The 47-year-old father was found dead in the car’s driver’s seat.

The girls, aged nine and 12, were still alive when officers rescued them from the car but they later died at the hospital.

“[It’s] incredibly sad, coming up to the top of the year when everyone’s looking forward to going into the new year and having a happy new year,” West Sacramento police department spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney told CBS affiliate KOVR.

Kinney says the three had no obvious wounds. Authorities did not immediately release the names.

