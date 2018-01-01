SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven people were injured when a box truck plowed into pedestrians and a parked vehicle in San Francisco’s Richmond District on Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at Geary Boulevard and 21st Avenue.
Among the victims are two elderly pedestrians, one with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, as well as a
family of five in a vehicle, all of whom suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.
Authorities have asked that people avoid the area.
© Copyright 2018 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed