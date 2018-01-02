SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A Santa Cruz man was arrested with a dead woman’s body in his vehicle after a lengthy high-speed pursuit in South Dakota on New Year’s Day, according to the office of South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
Tosten David Walsh Lommen, 30, was allegedly speeding on eastbound Interstate Highway 90 in Lawrence County around 11:55 a.m. Monday when a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop in the Spearfish area.
Lommen continued driving east at speeds of up to 118 mph before law enforcement officers eventually used a spike strip to disable his vehicle. He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended.
The pursuit went all the way to Rapid City, which is more than 45 miles away from Spearfish.
The woman’s remains were found during a search of Lommen’s vehicle. Her name is not yet being disclosed, and so far no information has been released about the nature or manner of her death, according to a spokeswoman for Jackley.
