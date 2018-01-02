CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — Heavily armed police officers cordoned off the Village Mall in Corte Madera following an armed robbery Tuesday, emptying out stores and keeping shoppers well away from the buildings.
The heavy police response began at around 10 a.m. at the busy Marin County shopping center in the area of 1870 Redwood Highway. According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Twitter account, a robbery had occurred near Nordstrom store.
Authorities said they received a call at 9:54 a.m. of an armed robbery of a UPS truck at the store’s loading dock. Helicopter video showed police placing crime tape across the doors of the Nordstrom store’s front doors.
During the robbery, one victim was pistol whipped and suffered minor injuries. An armed suspect escaped in a white van and remained at large.
The scene was declared clear and safe at around 11:30 a.m. and employees and shoppers were allowed to return to the mall.