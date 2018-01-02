SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a shooting Monday night.
Officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded Monday at 8:44 p.m. to the area of Montecito and Alta Vista avenues on a report of a road rage incident that led to a shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Police said the victim was driving in the area of Calistoga Road and Dupont Drive when another vehicle stopped behind the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect then tailgated the victim as the victim drove north on Calistoga Road.
The victim noticed the suspect was holding a gun.
The victim tried driving on several side streets in an attempt to flee from the suspect, and when the victim tried to turn his vehicle around, the suspect fired at least one shot that struck the victim’s vehicle, police said.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s and with a receding hairline. He was driving a newer silver SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
