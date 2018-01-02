SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Firefighters Tuesday morning are at the scene of a fire at an industrial building in Santa Clara.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the 500 block of Matthew Street and located the fire outside a cardboard manufacturing plant.

Several cardboard bales being stored caught fire, according to the Santa Clara Fire Department.

The fire was reported knocked down around 4 a.m.

Firefighters are still at the scene working to on hotspots and expect to be there for several hours for overhaul operations.

The building was evacuated and all the employers have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

