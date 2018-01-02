SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man allegedly walked onto the campus of a San Jose private school Tuesday morning and robbed and sexually assaulted a female employee before fleeing on foot, police said.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at Harker Middle School at 3800 Blackford Ave.

The adult female victim was in a classroom when the sexual assault and robbery occurred, according to police.

The suspect was last seen walking east toward Boynton Avenue.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of him. He’s described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans and a black beanie.

The man had no shirt on when he left the school.

Police said in response to the incident, they’ve increased foot patrols in the area and will have a police presence at the school.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or Detective Sgt. Samantha Huynh or Detective Jennifer Majors with SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102. Callers who wish to remain

anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.

