SANTA CLARA (AP) — Security researchers at Google say they’ve discovered serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.

Google’s Project Zero team said Wednesday that the flaw could allow bad actors to gather passwords and other sensitive data from a system’s memory.

The tech company disclosed the vulnerability not long after Intel said it’s working to patch it. Intel says the average computer user won’t experience significant slowdowns as it’s fixed.

The chipmaker was forced to disclose the problem Wednesday after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel’s stock to fall.

Both Intel and Google said they were planning to disclose the issue next week when fixes will be available. Google says it also affects other processors and the devices and operating systems running them.

