OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were injured in a shooting involving a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer late Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the West Oakland station, according to Oakland police.

BART police requested help with the shooting from the Oakland Police Department at about 4:40 p.m., according Oakland police officers.

In an emailed statement, Oakland Police said, “Upon arrival, Oakland Police officers learned that an on-duty BART PD officer, dressed in full police uniform, discharged their service firearm and two adult males were transported to a local hospital for medical attention.”

A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

The scene is in the vicinity of Seventh and Chester streets, just north of the subway station. No officers were injured and there were no outstanding suspects at this time, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

A BART spokesperson said the shooting did not disrupt service.

