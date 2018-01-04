PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A Pleasanton police officer was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a burglary suspect who remains at large.

At 5:28 p.m., police received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a residential burglary in progress in the 700 block of Montevino Drive.

According to police, the caller had received an alert from his home’s security system, and surveillance footage showed a male suspect ransacking the interior.

Officers responded to the house and saw a man seated inside a newer model Honda Accord. As officers approached, the Honda’s engine started and the vehicle sped away south on Montevino Drive, police said.

At 5:38 p.m., another officer spotted the Honda at the intersection of Montevino Drive and Crellin Road. The officer exited his patrol car and ordered the driver to stop.

According to police, the driver refused and then drove the vehicle directly at the officer and struck him. The driver then fled west on Crellin Road.

Additional officers responded to the scene and searched for the vehicle, but could not locate it.

The officer that was struck suffered serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital and his name is not being released at this time.

The suspect in the Honda was described as a Hispanic man with a round face, wearing a black flat-brimmed baseball cap.

The four-door Honda is gray and has a front dealer license plate with a light blue background and white lettering. The car also had an Uber sticker on the upper, driver-side front windshield.

The burglary and the assault on the officer remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Pleasanton police at (925) 931-5100.

