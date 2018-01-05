Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden in 2002. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
(CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders reportedly plan to introduce the team’s former head coach and current ESPN football analyst Jon Gruden as the new head coach early next week.
Raiders reporter and author Steve Corkran first reported on the Raiders’ plan for a “splashy” Tuesday news conference.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the Raiders will sign Gruden to a 10-year deal likely approaching $100 million, the longest coaching deal in NFL history.
Gruden, who coached Oakland between 1998 to 2001, returns to the team to replace Jack Del Rio, fired after the Raiders 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the final regular-season game.
So far there has been no official confirmation from the team.