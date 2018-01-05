FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) — The Modesto man suspected of plotting a Christmas Day terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 pleaded not guilty to federal charges Friday.
Everitt Aaron Jameson entered the not guilty plea during a federal court appearance in Fresno.
ALSO READ:
- Grand Jury Indicts Suspect In San Francisco Pier 39 Terror Plot
- Federal Magistrate Denies Bail Request In San Francisco Pier 39 Terror Plot
- Pier 39 Terror Plot: Acting Mayor Breed Reconsiders City’s Cooperation With Feds
A grand jury indicted the 26-year-old former U.S. Marine who now works as a tow-truck driver Thursday on allegations of plotting to use pipe bombs to funnel people into part of the popular tourist destination in order to shoot them.
He is charged with attempting to aid a terrorist organization and distributing bomb-making information. Each carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The FBI arrested Jameson Dec. 22 after he talked to undercover agents, including one he thought was with the Islamic State group.
Assistant federal defender Charles Lee says agents found no bomb-making materials and his client had expressed second-thoughts.
Jameson is being held at the Fresno County Jail. He will be back in court in April.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.