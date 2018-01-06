HERCULES (CBS SF) — Police in Hercules are investigating a fake 911 call that sent police to a residence in late December.

On Dec. 27, officers with the Hercules police fepartment responded to a residence in the 3000 block of N. Front Street.

Police said the caller told the dispatcher he heard gunshots and heard his mother scream.

The caller told the dispatcher he was hiding in his room, he said “they’re coming”, there was a scream and the caller disconnected.

The police department was not able to reconnect with the caller after the phone disconnected.

Officers arrived at the residence, established a perimeter and attempted to make contact at the front door.

The house was quiet and there was no response, police said.

Officers used a public address system to make contact with the people inside the home, and two men were detained.

Two women and their children were also escorted from the residence, police said.

The officers performed a sweep of the house and did not find any indication of a struggle or signs of what the caller described.

The men were released, and the incident is being investigated as a false report of a crime, police said.

