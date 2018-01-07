FREMONT (CBS SF ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down four people who robbed a car in the driveway of a Fremont home Sunday and shot the residents when they tried to stop them.

The two residents of the home in the 3000 block of Summit Drive heard noises outside around 2:43 a.m., police said. When the two men went outside, they found four people burglarizing a car in the driveway.

When the men tried to stop the robbers, one of the robbers shot them, according to police.

The suspects, two men and two women, fled on food, abandoning a vehicle, police said. They ran north on Mello Way to Mountain Drive and were last seen turning in the westbound direction, according to police.

Police did a yard-to-yard search in the neighborhood using two police dogs and with the help of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Union City police and the Fremont Fire Department, to no avail.

The two victims are being treated at a trauma center for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, Extension 3.

