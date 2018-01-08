TIBURON (KPIX-5) — A Vallejo actor from the popular Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, is under arrest and he’s accused of stealing from the elderly.

Police say Bryan Box burglarized homes in Marin County.

Police say Box targeted his victims.

A few months ago, police in the small town of Tiburon began getting reports of burglaries that seemed a bit unusual.

Tiburon police Chief Michael Cronin said, “It was clear that two of them had very distinct similarities. They both involved older persons … both of them had received a visit from somebody that was a former caregiver.”

That former caregiver was Bryan Box, of Vallejo. Police say he made friendly visits to his former clients shortly before breaking in to steal jewelry and other valuables, so it wasn’t hard to identify him.

“This guy was kind enough to introduce himself at the door to people he hadn’t seen in some time and when they had a burglary a day or two later it didn’t take much for them to connect the dots,” Cronin said.

But it turns out a lot of people may know him because Box was also a member of the cast of the popular Netflix show, “13 Reasons Why.”

He got the job in a casting call in Vallejo and played Jamie, a member of the high school basketball team.

Netflix says it was a bit part and he is no longer on the show but Box apparently wasn’t shy about telling his alleged victims all about his “big break” in show business.

“You know, human behavior is a puzzle for us as well as for anybody else. And why somebody would do this when he was on the verge of a successful career is beyond me,” said Cronin.

Box is charged with nine felony counts of burglaries in Tiburon, Mill Valley, Greenbrae and Novato, including violent offenses for entering a home while the victim was sleeping inside.

He was freed on $250,000 bail and faces arraignment on January 16, 2018.