OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pregnant woman and one other person was injured in a freak, chain reaction crash, after a car flew off I-580 into a car pushing it into the Trader Joe’s parking lot, crushing 2 vehicles.

The 5-car crash happened at around 11:55 a.m., according to the authorities.

A red Toyota traveling on westbound on Interstate 580 near Lakeshore hit the wall and hydroplaned into a car on the shoulder, then flew off the freeway and crashed into a Honda, sending it over a wall, crashing down onto two cars parked at Trader Joe’s.

The pregnant victim was driving the Honda, according to the CHP.

The crash shut down the Lake Park Avenue exit and slowed traffic for about an hour.

Authorities said the rainy, wet road conditions caused the crash.

The pregnant woman was extricated from her car and taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

One other victim suffered cuts and bruises.