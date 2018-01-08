BAY AREA STORMFlash Flood WatchKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Chain-reaction crash, Crash, Interstate 580, Local TV, Oakland, Trader Joe's

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pregnant woman and one other person was injured in a freak, chain reaction crash, after a car flew off I-580 into a car pushing it into the Trader Joe’s parking lot, crushing 2 vehicles.

The 5-car crash happened at around 11:55 a.m., according to the authorities.

A red Toyota traveling on westbound on Interstate 580 near Lakeshore hit the wall and hydroplaned into a car on the shoulder, then flew off the freeway and crashed into a Honda, sending it over a wall, crashing down onto two cars parked at Trader Joe’s.

The pregnant victim was driving the Honda, according to the CHP.

img 7705 Car Flies Off I 580 Into Moving Vehicle, Sending It Crashing Down Onto Cars Parked At Trader Joes

The crash shut down the Lake Park Avenue exit and slowed traffic for about an hour.

Authorities said the rainy, wet road conditions caused the crash.

The pregnant woman was extricated from her car and taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

One other victim suffered cuts and bruises.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch