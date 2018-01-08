NEW YORK (AP) — The Google engineer who was fired for writing a memo criticizing Google for pushing diversity is suing the company, saying it discriminates against white men and conservatives.

James Damore’s lawsuit says the company’s “open hostility for conservative thought is paired with invidious discrimination on the basis of race and gender” — that is, Caucasian and male. He is joined in the lawsuit by another former Google engineer, David Gudeman.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. A representative for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Damore was fired last summer after he wrote a memo criticizing Google for pushing mentoring and diversity programs and for “alienating conservatives.” He also blamed biological differences for the paucity of women in tech.

Google is one of the few tech firms on the Fortune 500 that publishes its own diversity numbers.

The latest report published in 2017, shows Google’s overall workforce in the U.S. is 56% White. According the data men are overrepresented, comprising 69% of the overall workforce, 80% of the tech jobs, and 75% of leadership roles.

In a blog post accompanying the report, the company says, “as with Blacks and Hispanics, hiring more female engineers and empowering them to thrive is a top priority.”

