SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The first of two Winter storm fronts roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering dozens of accidents during the morning commute and flooding northbound Highway 280 in San Francisco, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported its officers had responded to numerous accidents and the Highway 280 flooding had backed up traffic heading into San Francisco all the way to the Highway 1 junction.

A pickup truck rolled over on Highway 24 near College Ave. in Oakland blocking three lanes of traffic for more than an hour. Meanwhile an SUV flipped over on Highway 17, slowing the commute to Silicon Valley through the Santa Cruz Mountains. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

Forecasters said the two storms combined could dump as much as 2.4 inches of rain in San Francisco with 2.20 inches were anticipated for Oakland. As much as 4 inches of rain could fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains and on other ranges around the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the burn areas in the wine country beginning at 12 p.m. Monday and running through 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

By 8 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said 0.60 inches had fallen in St. Helena, 0.43 inches in Yountville, 0.38 inches in Napa and 0.37 inches in Santa Rosa.

Over the last few months, homeowners and city officials in Santa Rosa have been preparing for the winter rains.

The Fountaingrove neighborhood is one the city is particularly worried about. It is a very hilly area that was hit hard by the fires, a combination that leaves it particularly vulnerable to mudslides.

“Our house didn’t burn and I’m very grateful, believe me, But we have our own set of problems to deal with,” resident Michael Fiumara told KPIX 5.

Fiumara’s home was one of only two houses on his street that survived the Tubbs fire. Flames came within a few feet of his back door.

“What I’m trying to do is watch out for additional slides,” said Fiumara.

He said ever since the fires burned away the brush, the hillside behind his home has become unstable. Fiumara is worried the heavy rains could lead to a massive mudslide.

“I’m monitoring some of the areas that look like they could move,” said Fiumara.”So what we’ve done is we’ve taken stones and placed them in place, so it doesn’t come down.”

A wind advisory had also been issued for the Bay Area with gusts expected later Monday and overnight of 15-40 mph.

Southern Marin County received the brunt of the first system with Larkspur and Kentfield both reporting near an inch of rain by 8 a.m. San Francisco had over half an inch as had Dublin, Brentwood and Redwood City.

Forecasters said first storm was rolling into the Bay Area from near Hawaii while the second, more powerful storm, was expected to arrive Monday evening from the Gulf of Alaska.

Meanwhile, evacuations have been ordered for communities below hillsides charred by Southern California’s largest-ever wildfire. The wet and windy system moving ashore Monday could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the Thomas fire has burned for more than a month and left hillsides bare.

Residents of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria who were evacuated because of flames in December were ordered to leave again because rains could wash dirt and debris down into neighborhoods.

About an inch of rain is forecast for downtown Los Angeles, the most in nearly a year.