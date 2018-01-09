LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations as mud and debris from wildfire-scarred hillsides flowed through neighborhoods in Montecito, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said the bodies were found in mud and debris during rescue operations Tuesday in Montecito northwest of Los Angeles.

KEYT-TV showed a body being loaded into a military-style truck on a mud-covered street.

Several houses were destroyed and residents were unaccounted for in neighborhoods hard to access because of downed trees and power lines, Zaniboni said. Helicopters were being used even during the downpours because of blocked roads.

“We’re performing multiple rescues. There will be more,” Zaniboni said, adding that some of those brought to safety were buried in mud. There was a backlog of dozens of callers requesting help. Thousands were without power.

Crews worked to clear debris from roads across greater Los Angeles, including a key stretch of U.S. 101 that was brought to a standstill along the border of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday as forecasters predicted mudslides in foothill areas where the state’s largest-ever fire raged last month.

The first significant storm of the season walloped much of the state with damaging winds and thunderstorms.

A years-long drought eased in the state last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.