OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Oakland appears to be set to double down on its status as a sanctuary city with a vote scheduled Tuesday night at City Hall.

The Public Safety Committee will vote on a resolution to stop what City Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan calls “collusion” between the Oakland Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“And I’m here to say, if you’re coming after my neighbor, you’re coming after me. And I won’t back down to ICE’s threats against our community,” said Kaplan.

“Our community needs to feel safe to come forward as victims of crimes, as witnesses of crime,” said Kaplan. “They need to be able to talk to our police and trust that they aren’t going to be harassed based on their immigration status.”

Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick was asked whether local politics are getting in the way the department’s relationship with ICE.

“I wear the hat of the public safety. My vow, my goal, all of my intention is about safety factors. When it comes to our relationships and partnerships, that is governed by city policy,” said Kirkpatrick. “The way government works is through politics, and politics isn’t a negative term; it’s the way businesses conduct it through government and we call that politics. It is the right of every community, every local government to set their policies.

Chief Kirkpatrick took some heat last summer when she agreed to let Oakland police officers handle traffic control while the feds conducted a raid against what Oakland officials were told were human traffickers.

It turns out, it was an immigration raid. While criminal charges have yet to be filed, one person was held for being in the country illegally.

City Councilman Noel Gallo, another member of the public safety committee, said they need to clarify the limitations of OPD during an immigration raid. but admitted the city needs federal help when it comes to other matters of public safety.

“Other federal agents are here in Oakland, assisting Oakland with public safety,” said Gallo. “Whether there’s removing guns from the street, guns or other criminal activity. They have our full cooperation and we need their assistance.”

Last week, ICE acting director Thomas Homan said local officials could be charged with crimes over their cities’ sanctuary city policies.

Kaplan’s resolution is expected to pass during Tuesday night’s meeting. If it does, the resolution would go to the full city council for approval.