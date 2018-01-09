SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Prosecutors have filed felony charges against a San Francisco police officer accused of sexually assaulting a person while they were unconscious last year.

Justin McCall, a 30-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a Sept. 6 incident, according to court records.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

McCall is out of custody on $200,000 bail and has been charged with sexual penetration of an unconscious person and sexual penetration with a foreign object, according to court records.

McCall, a four-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, came under suspicion in September and has been working in a non-public contact position while the allegations were investigated by the

department’s Internal Affairs Criminal Division, police said.

He is currently suspended without pay, police said.

While current San Francisco Police Chief William Scott has said Department members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the police department and the City of San Francisco, the arrest marked the latest officer on the force getting into legal trouble.

Last July, Officer Joshua Enea, a 37-year-old Antioch resident and 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of child pornography following an investigation.

In September of last year, Officer Joel Babbs was arrested on misdemeanor charges of using false vehicle registration stickers and filing a false police report, according to authorities.