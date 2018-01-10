HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The family of a San Francisco Uber driver who disappeared last May confirmed Wednesday that remains found in an East Bay warehouse were those of Piseth Chhay.

In a text, a Chhay family spokesman said authorities used DNA to confirm that a body that was found in June was that of Piseth.

“I’m sending this on behalf of Rattana Kim, wife of Piseth Chhay. The family is devastated to have recieved an update confirming that the DNA is indeed a match to that of Piseth Chhay.”

“The family is deeply saddened by this news but we will wait and have confidence that the police will solve this case and justice will be obtained for Seth.”

San Francisco police investigators joined canine teams from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit in a search of a warehouse where Bob Tan — who is a person of interest in Chhay’s May 14, 2017 disappearance — was a long-time employee.

Investigators located a car belonging to Tang, who is also known as Bob Tov, at San Francisco International Airport on May 25th.

Tang was last seen on May 22nd by his wife and was reported missing on May 24. Police believe he may have fled the country to Cambodia and were working with authorities in the Asian nation in an attempt to locate him.

He and Chhay are family acquaintances and Tang is thought to be the last person to see Chhay.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.