Filed Under:Bruno Mars. Cardi B, entertainment, Grammys, music
Photo Credit: CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars and Cardi B, who recently collaborated on the upbeat song “Finesse,” will perform together at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that “Despacito” hit makers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, SZA and Kesha will also take the stage at the Jan. 28 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid, the trio behind the suicide prevention hit “1-800-273-8255,” will perform the song with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The track is nominated for song of the year.

Mars’ nominations include album, song and record of the year. “Despacito” will also compete for song and record of the year.

Previously announced performers include Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch