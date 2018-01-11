VANDENBERG AFB (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Defense was set to launch a new spy satellite Thursday from California.
The launch of a Delta IV rocket carrying the classified satellite was targeted for 2:05 p.m. PST from complex 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles.
About four minutes before launch, the countdown was put on hold and systems were in the process of being re-checked.
The NROL-47 satellite from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) was originally meant to launch Wednesday but high winds forced a delay, according to launch provider United Launch Alliance (ULA), .
“We are ready and eager to take on this Delta launch,” said Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, in a base news release. “We are proud to provide this national defense capability and every Team V member involved has tirelessly worked to ensure the launch is safe and successful.”
Last month, the launch of a Space X rocket from Vandenburg during the sunset created a shimmering streak across the sky widely seen throughout Southern California.
According to Space.com, Thursday’s liftoff will be ULA’s first space mission of 2018, and its 27th overall for the NRO. ULA launched three NRO satellites in 2017.