DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man who’s charged with murder for a crash on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve was released from the hospital Friday and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where he’s being held without bail, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said.
Hayward resident Mohammed Ali, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the crash on southbound Interstate Highway 880 at about midnight Dec. 24 in which he allegedly rear-ended a parked patrol car and killed Officer Andrew Camilleri, 33, of Tracy, and injured Officer Jonathan Velasquez.
The officers’ car was parked on the highway’s right shoulder while they patrolled for dangerous drivers.
Authorities believe that Ali was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.
In addition to murder, Ali is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher causing injuries to Velasquez, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol and driving at speeds of over 100 mph.
Ali had been in the hospital since the Dec. 24 crash.