SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters and Good Samaritans braved flames and heavy smoke early Friday to help 16 residents escape a 3-alarm fire that destroyed several apartments at a San Jose complex.
The San Jose Fire Department responded at 12:29 a.m. to 95 Rancho Drive on a report of a structure fire and located the two-story, eight-unit apartment complex on fire.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire by about 1:35 a.m., and crews remain at the scene for overhaul operations, according to San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort.
There were no reported injuries due to the blaze.
The entire building had to be evacuated, and sixteen people were displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.