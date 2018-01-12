SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a vehicle near a bus stop in San Leandro Friday morning, police said.

Patrol officers responded to the intersection of East 14th Street and Fairmont Drive just before 7 a.m. on a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to police.

The officers found an elderly woman in the roadway who had been struck by a passing vehicle and was suffering from significant injuries, police said.

Officers and medical personnel attempted extensive life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the elderly woman was standing at the bus stop on East 14th Street, possibly waiting for the bus.

Witnesses said the woman then stepped off of the curb and into the roadway, where she was struck by a passing vehicle in the traffic lane, police said.

“This is an active traffic investigation but I can say that visibility may be a factor in the case,” San Leandro police Lt. Isaac Benabou said in a statement.

Benabou said, “It is dark in those early morning hours but in today’s case visibility was even more restricted due to the fog. Our sincere condolences go out to the victim and everyone involved in this tragic accident.”

Police said they weren’t releasing the woman’s name at this time pending the notification of her next of kin.

The vehicle driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.