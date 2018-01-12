Filed Under:Arbitration, Joe Panik, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Joe Panik has reached agreement on a $3.45 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants to avoid salary arbitration.

The deal came Friday for the 27-year-old Panik, who has been limited by injuries the past three seasons and spent a stint on the concussion list in 2017.

Panik, a 2016 Gold Glover who earned $600,000 last season, batted .288 with 10 homers, 28 doubles and 53 RBIs over 138 games in 2017 as the Giants finished a surprising last place in the NL West and avoided their first 100-loss season since 1985.

He was limited to 127 games in 2016 and dealt with a concussion after a back injury derailed his 2015 season.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch