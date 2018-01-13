Filed Under:Dylan Farrow, entertainment, Movies, Rebecca Hall, Scandal, Sexual abuse, Sexual Misconduct, Time's Up, Woody Allen

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Rebecca Hall says she’s donating her salary from the latest Woody Allen film to Time’s Up.

Hall says on Instagram she was hired for Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” but is “profoundly sorry” and “regrets” her decision to work with the filmmaker. She said Friday she reconsidered the job after reviewing molestation accusations by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen denies molesting Dylan when she was 7.

Hall also appeared in Allen’s 2008 “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” She says she was hired for the new film seven months ago but sees her “actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” She hasn’t said how much money she’ll donate.

Time’s Up is a sexual misconduct defense initiative started by women in Hollywood to support victims.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch