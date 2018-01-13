Filed Under:Anthony "Bubbles" Torres, Crime, Homicide, Murder suspect, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of LGBTQ activist Anthony “Bubbles” Torres, and are asking the public for help in finding the suspect.

Hieu Trung Nguyen, 30, of San Francisco, has been identified as a suspect, police said. He is six feet tall, about 190 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes, according to police.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and an arrest warrant has been issued with a bail of $15 million, police said.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts should call the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Torres, 44, was shot shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 9 in the area of Myrtle and Larkin streets, according to police. Torres was a popular LGBTQ activist, disc jockey and gender-nonconforming performer.

