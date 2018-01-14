Filed Under:Car crash, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries Sunday morning when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.

Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

The sedan’s front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Crews used a specialized crane to remove the car from the building.

The driver admitted to authorities that he was on drugs at the time of the crash.

