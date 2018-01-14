SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a police spokesman said.
At 4:40 a.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Mason Street near Union Square, according to San Francisco police spokesman officer Robert Rueca.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, Rueca said.
No suspects are in custody, Rueca said.
Further details were not immediately available.
