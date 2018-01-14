Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, SF Tenderloin, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

At 4:40 a.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Mason Street near Union Square, according to San Francisco police spokesman officer Robert Rueca.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, Rueca said.

No suspects are in custody, Rueca said.

Further details were not immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

