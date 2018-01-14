Filed Under:McKinley Elementary School, Norovirus, Public Health, San Francisco Unified School District

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say an outbreak of norovirus at a San Francisco school has caused at least 57 people, 53 students and four teachers, to be sick.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Gentle Blythe says McKinley Elementary School staff noticed students with symptoms of the infection when the school reopened after winter break.

Several Northern California schools have temporarily closed due to the spread of norovirus. The South Bay Union School District closed schools last month when 130 students became sick.

McKinley Elementary School

McKinley Elementary in San Francisco. (Google Street View)

Blythe says there are no plans to close McKinley.

Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes the intestine and stomach to swell. Heath Department officials say it is crucial to disinfect the environment to prevent spreading if someone with the virus vomits or has diarrhea.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch