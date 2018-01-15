SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gunman opened fire on Highway 280 in San Francisco early Monday, wounding several people and forcing the shut down of the southbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.
The California Highway Patrol said they and the San Francisco police received calls reporting the shooting at around 3 a.m. on southbound 280 at Alemany Boulevard in San Francisco.
Arriving officers did not locate any victims or the shooter, but did find shell casings on the freeway. Several of the victims drove themselves to San Francisco General Hospital. The extent of their injuries were not immediately available.
“There were several victims — anywhere between 3 to 6,” said CHP officer Francisco Garcia. “We are collecting evidence and interviewing the victims.”
The highway was reopened by 7 a.m. The shooting remains under investigation.
Further details were not immediately available.