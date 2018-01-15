SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly a month after adding Evan Longoria to their lineup, the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a trade Monday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for five-time All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

The Pittsburgh fan favorite took to Twitter to thank the Pirates fans and say good-bye.

“You will 4ever be in my heart,” McCutchen wrote. “A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,

Cutch.”

Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City. The placed that raised me and helped mold me into the man I am today. You will 4ever be in my heart.A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,

Cutch pic.twitter.com/QB0n9vuBuZ — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018

Now…I’m a Giant!💪🏾Ive always enjoyed watching the success of the @SFGiants and I look foward to being apart of more this season. Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and fans. This is just the beginning… — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018

According to the reports, Giants prized pitching prospect Kyle Crick will be heading to Pittsburgh as part of the deal that sources, not the teams, have confirmed. Before joining San Francisco, McCutchen will have to pass a physical with the team.

Meanwhile, Crick took to Twitter on Monday to thank the Giants organization.

Well that escalated quickly. Appreciate the @SFGiants and its very large fan base for always staying behind me. Y'all are awesome. — Kyle Crick (@K_Crick49) January 15, 2018

The weak-hitting Giants have spent the off-season trying to bolster their lineup. They attempted to trade for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton to the point of reaching a deal with the team, but Stanton invoked his no-trade clause to nix the deal and ultimately was dealt to the Yankees.

Last season, San Francisco tumbled down the standings as they struggled at the plate. They hit the fewest homers in the Major Leagues and also posted the lowest slugging percentage. The Giants lost 98 games and finished last in the NL West.

The 31-year-old McCutchen has one year and $14.5 million remaining on his current contract, helping the Giants with their goal of avoiding as much of the MLB luxury tax as possible.

McCutchen batted .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBIs last season. He is a four-time Silver Slugger and has 203 career homers.