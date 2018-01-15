LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Tierney had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 35 saves in the San Jose Sharks’ third straight victory over the rival Los Angeles Kings, 4-1 Monday.

Barclay Goodrow and Mikkel Boedker ended lengthy goal droughts for the Sharks, who built a three-goal lead during another strong game by Jones against his former Los Angeles teammates.

Dylan DeMelo returned from a three-game injury absence with two assists for his second career multipoint game. Joonas Donskoi also had two assists, and Joe Thornton added an empty-net goal.

Trevor Lewis ended Jones’ shutout bid with 7:18 to play, but the Kings lost their fourth straight.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots in his first start since Dec. 16 for the Kings, who have slumped into third place after leading the Pacific Division for a good chunk of the season. With a 5-7-3 record in division play, LA is just one point ahead of the Sharks, who have two games in hand.

Jones followed up his 2-0 win at the Shark Tank on Dec. 23 with another near-shutout of the Kings. Jones, who won a Stanley Cup ring as Jonathan Quick’s backup, improved to 9-3-2 in 14 career appearances against Los Angeles.

The Sharks went ahead just 4:38 in when the Kings lapsed on defense, allowing Donskoi to make a pass across the crease to an unchecked Tierney for his 11th goal.

Goodrow added his third goal of the season midway through the second period, converting DeMelo’s rebound in the slot. The goal was his first since Dec. 7.

San Jose had an extra step on the Kings throughout the first two periods and nearly added to its lead in the closing seconds, but Los Angeles defenseman Christian Folin stopped a shot with his skate on the goal line.

Boedker added his first goal since Nov. 24 in the third period, ending a 12-game drought.

Lewis got help from Marian Gaborik in scoring his 11th goal. The grinding forward scored a career-high 12 goals last season while playing in all 82 games.

NOTES: Quick got the day off for the Kings after nine consecutive starts. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner gave up three goals in LA’s loss to Anaheim last Saturday. … Sharks D Tim Heed was scratched in DeMelo’s place. … DeMelo also had two assists against Detroit on Jan. 7, 2017. … Kings F Jonny Brodzinski was scratched in his first game back from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.