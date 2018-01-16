Filed Under:Fire, Antioch, Apartment complex

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A person was injured in a fire at an Antioch apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 3:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of San Jose Drive, near the Delta Fair Shopping Center, fire Capt. George Laing said.

The fire was under control by about 3:50 p.m.

Laing said the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

