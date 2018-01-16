CONCORD (KPIX 5) — An California Highway Patrol officer was seriously injured when a suspected DUI driver crashed into his parked motorcycle on Highway 4 near Concord Monday night.

Not long after the crash, the officer who was hit, Martin Lendway, was rolled on a stretcher into a waiting ambulance, with both legs bound.

The CHP tells us it was Officer Lendway himself who dialed 911 after a driver who was allegedly under the influence crashed into his parked motorcycle on highway 4 last night, catapulting his bike into the air and leaving him pinned under a pickup truck. The officer’s radio was thrown.

But he was able to fish his cell phone out of his pocket and calmly dial 911. He told a dispatcher what had happened, his exact location, and that his legs were probably broken.

Lenway, officers say, is a former marine. He underwent surgery on both legs Tuesday and is back on the road to recovery.

For CHP officers, it has been an emotional week.

Nearly a dozen officers stood at the back of a courtroom Tuesday as Mohammed Ali was wheeled in – both arms in casts. Ali is charged with driving under the influence and murder in the death of Officer Andrew Camilleri who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.

Camilleri’s mother, Sharon, couldn’t hold back her tears outside of the courtroom.

“Our hearts are broken, our lives are shattered and we love Andrew so much. And we miss him and we will never see him again him again and we’ll make sure his legacy lives on,” said Sharon Camilleri.

Ali did not enter a plea Tuesday.

And as far as Monday night’s accident on Highway 4, authorities have arrested 52-year-old Tammy Walker for DUI.