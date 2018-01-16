DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A Hayward man was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge for allegedly killing a California Highway Patrol officer in a crash on Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve.

About a dozen CHP officers attended the arraignment of Mohammed Ali, 22, in connection with the crash on southbound I-880 at about midnight on Dec. 24 in which he allegedly rear-ended a parked patrol car and killed Officer Andrew Camilleri, 33, of Tracy, and injured Officer Jonathan Velasquez.

The officers’ car was parked on the highway’s right shoulder while they patrolled for dangerous drivers.

Authorities believe that Ali was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Camilleri’s mother, Sharon Camilleri, and several other family members attended Ali’s brief hearing, as did about a half dozen of Ali’s family members.

After the hearing, Sharon Camilleri said, “Our hearts are broken and our lives are shattered. We loved Andrew so much.”

Ali’s family members declined to talk to reporters.

Ali’s attorney, Philip Schnayerson, said, “There are no winners in a situation like this. Both people (Camilleri and Ali) were fathers and have kids and family members that are bereft.”

In addition to murder, Ali is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher causing injuries to Velasquez, driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol and driving at speeds of over 100 mph.

Ali was hospitalized for several weeks following the Dec. 24 crash and wasn’t released until last Friday, when he was then booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where he’s being held without bail.

Ali is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26 to possibly enter a plea.

